Friday, September 10, 2021
Boat disappears from driveway shortly before deed compliance hearing

By Meta Minton

A boat disappeared from a driveway at an out-of-compliance home in The Villages shortly before a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

The boat at the home at 3105 Riverdale Road in the Village of Glenbrook had been reported in June to Community Standards. A representative of Community Standards said the homeowner, Lois Passori, did not respond to voice mail messages left with her emergency contacts. Letters were sent by regular and certified mail, notifying Passori of the public hearing. She did not show up for the hearing.

This photo was submitted as evidence Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors wondered if the homeowner might have suffered from a severe health condition or even passed away. The utilities are past due at the home and the grass is overgrown.

As the public hearing was taking place at Savannah Center, Villages-News.com stopped by the Passori home and found that the boat had disappeared and the lawn had been partially mowed. Photographs taken Wednesday by Community Standards and presented as evidence Friday morning showed the boat was still in the driveway at the home.

The boat was gone Friday morning from 3105 Riverdale Road in the Village of Glenbrook.

The CDD 3 board found the homeowner in violation of the deed compliance rules and granted three days for the property to be brought into compliance.

