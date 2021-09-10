76.1 F
Friday, September 10, 2021
Officials take action on moldy home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials took action Friday morning on a moldy home in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home located at 249 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa was the subject of a public hearing before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The patio villa was constructed in 1995 and purchased in 1997 for $52,000 by Jackie Morgan.

Mold is growing on this home at 249 Montoya
Mold is growing on this home at 249 Montoya Drive.

Morgan is deceased and the property is in foreclosure.

A complaint was received July 20 by Community Standards about mold growing on the home and the birdcage.

The board found the home was in violation of deed compliance and voted to provide five days for it to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed to be followed by $50 daily fines. If the fines reach $1,500 the case will be turned over to District Counsel.

