Village of Summerhill homeowner could face fines over dead grass

A Village of Summerhill homeowner could face fines over patches of dead grass in the yard.

The home at 3288 Shelby St. owned by Billy Mann was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received July 29 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass, weeds and patches of dead grass at the home. The violation was verified the following day.

The utilities are past due at the home which was purchased by Mann in 2003, for $118,500. The owner’s phone numbers on file have been disconnected, according to Community Standards.

The board agreed to give the homeowner three days to bring the property back into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, the homeowner will face a $250 fine and an additional $250 each time the District is forced to maintain the property.