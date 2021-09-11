83.5 F
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Over the past weeks, rulings by judges at different levels of our judicial system have painted a damning portrait of our governor. In case after case they have found Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arguments patently unconvincing and his actions unconstitutional. In spite of his claims, his authoritarian attempts at twisting constitutional principles to further a partisan and deeply ideological agenda have consistently endeavored to make our state less free and less safe.
We should be thankful that, at least for now, the court system has provided a firewall that provisionally protects Floridians from DeSantis’ and the GOP’s disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.
The ultimate judgement will come in November of 2022, when the citizens of our state will finally have the chance to rule on DeSantis’s cynical, self-serving and dictatorial behavior. For the future of our state, it is essential that the voters dismiss DeSantis with prejudice from the Governor’s mansion.”

Manny Diaz
Chairman
Florida Democratic Party

 

