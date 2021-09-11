79.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Deceased Villager’s home in foreclosure could be fined for neglect

By Meta Minton

The home of a deceased Villager is in foreclosure and has fallen into a state of obvious neglect.

The home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham was owned by Anthony “Tony” Piraino who died in 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Chicago and served as a B-17 tail gunner in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He participated in the Senior Games winning many bowling trophies. He served as an usher at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church for many years. His wife died in 2006.

This home in the Village of Chatham was owned by a 94 year old Villager who died in 2019.
This home in the Village of Chatham was owned by a 94-year-old Villager who died in 2019.

His home in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors. A complaint was received June 21 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home. The utilities at the home are past due.

There is mold growing on the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court
There is mold growing on the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court.

The board voted to provide three days for trimming the grass and removing the weeds and five days for the removal of the mold. If the home is not brought back into compliance a series of fines will be imposed.

