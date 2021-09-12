More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

To the Editor:

We can always depend on any Letter to the Editor from Frank DeSantis to provide a source of comic relief. He has a horrendous case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and his letters are always full of intentional misinformation and outright fibs about our past President. Let’s look at his most recent rant.

In his first paragraph he finds President Trump to be “unfit for office” stating that he is a “compulsive liar.” Of course he doesn’t cite any lie or even try to prove his assertion. He says President Trump was “incompetent,” but doesn’t cite any incidence of incompetence. He says he’s “ignorant “ but doesn’t cite an example of ignorance. Therefore, since he can’t even back up his assertions in fact, he is, in fact, just jabbering as a manifestation of his TDS.

So then he goes after Trump’s supporters. He sees them practicing self deception, partisanship, and basically accused them of ignorance and group think. These are assessments from a man who displays his own self deception, partisanship as he vomits up the “facts” he learns from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and NBC.

Eighty million people disagree with you Frank. You are still suffering from a viral case of TDS. Get some help… it’s eating you alive.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square