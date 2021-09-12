86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 12, 2021
type here...

More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We can always depend on any Letter to the Editor from Frank DeSantis to provide a source of comic relief. He has a horrendous case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and his letters are always full of intentional misinformation and outright fibs about our past President. Let’s look at his most recent rant.
In his first paragraph he finds President Trump to be “unfit for office” stating that he is a “compulsive liar.” Of course he doesn’t cite any lie or even try to prove his assertion. He says President Trump was “incompetent,” but doesn’t cite any incidence of incompetence. He says he’s “ignorant “ but doesn’t cite an example of ignorance. Therefore, since he can’t even back up his assertions in fact, he is, in fact, just jabbering as a manifestation of his TDS.
So then he goes after Trump’s supporters. He sees them practicing self deception, partisanship, and basically accused them of ignorance and group think. These are assessments from a man who displays his own self deception, partisanship as he vomits up the “facts” he learns from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and NBC.
Eighty million people disagree with you Frank. You are still suffering from a viral case of TDS. Get some help… it’s eating you alive.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident calls out a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for Letter to the Editor on COVID response

A Village of Caroline resident is grateful for a previous letter writer’s stance on our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill could impact the residents of The Villages immensely

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident urges fellow Villagers to keep an eye on an important piece of legislation.

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos