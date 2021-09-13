94-year-old Villager crashes at busy intersection after blacking out

A 94-year-old Villager crashed at a busy intersection after blacking out, leading to his wife being trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Village of Caroline man had been at the wheel of a 2019 Honda CRV utility vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Monday northbound on Morse Boulevard at County Road 466 when he “blacked out” on his way to a doctor’s appointment, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a tree and other ground covering.

The driver’s 91-year-old wife was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Ocala. Her husband was transported to the Summerfield ER.

The driver told the FHP investigator he had been heading to a doctor’s appointment when he blacked out. He did not remember being in the collision. He will have to resubmit to a re-examination in order to be allowed to keep his driving privileges, the report noted.

The intersection is currently the site of a major construction project aimed at adding more lanes to one of the busiest intersections in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.