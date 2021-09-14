Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy student charged in potential school shooting plot

A 15-year-old Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy student was arrested Tuesday in a potential school shooting plot.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Cedar Park Police Department in Texas, in regard to information in a chat room where school shooting threats were discussed among members. Through investigative efforts, detectives were able to trace the IP address back to a home in Sumterville. The investigation identified the 15-year-old Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy student as one of the members of the chat room.

“The juvenile was questioned and admitted to his involvement. There were no direct threats to any Sumter County Schools in the chat,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement

It is an ongoing investigation involving multiple jurisdictions. There are no other local suspects.