A homeless man living behind the Waffle House restaurant in Wildwood was arrested on a warrant charging him with child abuse.

Alexander Presley Williams, 24, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on State Road 44.

When Williams was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was found to be in possession of a bag which contained methamphetamine.

He was booked at the jail without bond. He was already on probation.