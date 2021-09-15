I oppose vaccine mandates

President Biden’s dystopian vaccine mandate defies science and goes far beyond the role of the federal government by strong-arming employers and threatening the right of millions of Americans to earn and make a living. He’s directing OSHA to require private businesses owners with more than 100 employees institute mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. If they don’t comply, the business will face fines of up to $14,000 per employee.

Earlier this year, colleagues and I introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Vaccine Passports Act to prohibit any federal funds from being used to implement, enforce, or assist in the establishment of a COVID–19 vaccine passport system. I am opposed to vaccine mandates. Healthcare decisions should be between an individual and their health care provider – not the result of demands by Washington politicians.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, its efficacy, or potential side-effects, I encourage you to speak with medical professionals and your personal doctor. For more information on vaccine locations and monoclonal treatment sites, please visit my website. Thanks to President Trump and Operation Warp Speed these vaccines are widely available to all that want them, and they have been proven to reduce the likelihood of severe outcomes – especially in older patients and those with underlying health conditions. Again, I encourage everyone to consult with their physician when making healthcare decisions.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.