54-year-old Ocala man arrested with methamphetamine in Wildwood

A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

John Richard Wilhelmsen was driving a white Ford passenger car at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop before pulling out of Kamal’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer approached Wilhelmsen’s vehicle, “a strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. The Detroit, Mich. native was asked if he possessed a Medical Marijuana card. He replied he did, and presented it to the officer. However, Wilhelmsen admitted the marijuana was not in proper packaging and turned over a small plastic cylinder containing a pre-rolled joint, the report said. Under closer examination, the officer determined the joint contained methamphetamine.

Wilhelmsen was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,500 bond.