85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

54-year-old Ocala man arrested with methamphetamine in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

John Richard Wilhelmsen
John Richard Wilhelmsen

A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

John Richard Wilhelmsen was driving a white Ford passenger car at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop before pulling out of Kamal’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer approached Wilhelmsen’s vehicle, “a strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. The Detroit, Mich. native was asked if he possessed a Medical Marijuana card. He replied he did, and presented it to the officer. However, Wilhelmsen admitted the marijuana was not in proper packaging and turned over a small plastic cylinder containing a pre-rolled joint, the report said. Under closer examination, the officer determined the joint contained methamphetamine.

Wilhelmsen was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

A reader from Jupiter Beach responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran, and as you can imagine the men have differing view on former President Trump.

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos