No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

To the Editor:

This will stand as a open letter to Larry Moran: Larry you state that you can always depend on my Letters to the Editor as “comic relief.” Larry, I have only written two Letters to the Editor! Where you provide farcical interlude no less than once a week.

You go on to say that I have Trump Derangement Syndrome (which I notice your pejorative connotations of the actual condition is characterized primarily by behaviors found in in “cult of leader” or “cult of personality” scenarios) I can assure you, that I have no inclinations or predilections as you do, to Trump.

Most assuredly, I do not have a unwavering adoration to any president that rules as a fascist or by a populist nature. The presidents I have always sanctioned have never endeavored to defeat the Republican Party before defeating the Democratic Party by eschewing traditional political ideology and tapping into a resentment towards our government and economic institutions.

While I think it goes further, you make every effort to bolster the lies, conspiracy theories, fake news, inane heterodox platform of Trump’s dissident positions, with utter atonement of a “citation.”

While I cannot discern any difference between your practiced policy and my own, I have decided your dogged determination to cite my references to the letter that you assert as “jabbering.”

• Trump is “unfit for office” – Business Insider 12/5/2019 350 Health professionals sign letter to Congress claiming Trump’s mental health is deteriorating dangerousl

• Trump is a “Compulsive Liar” – Washington Post 1/23/2021 Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims as president. Nearly half came in his final year.

• Trump is “incompetent” – The Atlantic 1/20/2021 An Incompetent Authoritarian Is Still a Catastrophe

• Trump is “ignorant” – Vanity Fair 4/29/2021 You Have to Be Albert Einstein to Figure It Out”: Trump’s Scientific Ignorance Is Crippling His Coronavirus Response

• “Trump’s supporters. He sees them practicing self deception, partisanship, and basically accused them of ignorance and group think.” – Abstract, 12/7/2020 A Disinformation-Misinformation Ecology: The Case of Trump

“These are assessments from a man who displays his own self deception, partisanship as he vomits up the “facts” he learns from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and NBC.” – Mr. Moron, I do not partake in extreme and dangerous right wing propaganda, as my work denies me from having bleeding eyeballs or lose my auditory nerves that carry information on sounds to my brain. All the national and international TV broadcasters and their affiliates, I do watch, for the nightly “news.” Since I am a “scientist” of sorts, I primarily use trusted sources of information that millions of Americans and our International allies use.

The location you forage your information and news from, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax are all misnomers. They purport, incorrectly or misleadingly, that they are news channels. These propaganda commentaries are admittedly information avoidance and opinions only.

You’re elements may be conscious or unconscious. Conscious self-deception strategies include willful ignorance mentioned above, or the avoidance of information. Willful ignorance is different from self deception, because willful ignorance is always intentional, whereas self-deception is not: the willfully ignorant can recognize that they are ignorant, whereas the self-deceived are typically not fully aware that they are self-deceived. Reasons for information avoidance include the information may demand a change in one’s beliefs, an undesired action, or the information itself, or the decision to learn information may cause unpleasant emotions or diminish pleasant emotions. Information avoidance can be a strategy for abiding and remaining in a disinformation or misinformation surrounding.

Persons imbued with espousing or promoting disinformation news, are that if one tries to approach them rationally with evidence, facts, and logic, one will fail. There are many psychological factors at play that enable the success of various forms of self-deception, where rational arguments do not work.

Nothing “eats me alive” but the cognitive bias that you and others, fostering disinformation campaigns, some of which are particularly salient in the political and public domain. One such disinformation campaign is the “80M people disagree with me.” President Biden won 81,283,098 votes, or 51.3 percent of the vote. Trump had a total of 74,222,958 or 46.8 of the vote.

I have make every effort to post my citations for you. There are numerous citations for my letters. If you do a search through Google or any search engine. Now please, if you would, do the same for your narrative. Anxiously awaiting!

Frank DeSantis

Jupiter Beach