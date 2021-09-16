79.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Resident of The Villages crashes into roundabout after apparently suffering seizure

By Meta Minton

A resident of The Villages crashed into a roundabout Thursday afternoon after apparently suffering a seizure.

The 43-year-old Village of DeLuna man was driving a blue 2009 Volkswagen Eos at 2:05 p.m. traveling south on Morse Boulevard approaching the roundabout at Pinellas Place near the entrance to the Village of Sanibel when he suffered a seizure, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle struck the rear of a black 2011 Mercedes E350 four-door driven by a 71-year-old Village of Bradford man.

Emergency personnel tend to a patient after an accident Thursday afternoon in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Moyer Loop
Emergency personnel tend to a patient after an accident Thursday afternoon in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Pinellas Place.

The Volkswagen swerved onto the roundabout where it struck a tree. The Village of DeLuna man was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Village of Bradford man and his 63-year-old wife escaped injury.

The Villages Public Safety Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch all responded to the scene of the crash.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

