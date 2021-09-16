Resident of The Villages crashes into roundabout after apparently suffering seizure

A resident of The Villages crashed into a roundabout Thursday afternoon after apparently suffering a seizure.

The 43-year-old Village of DeLuna man was driving a blue 2009 Volkswagen Eos at 2:05 p.m. traveling south on Morse Boulevard approaching the roundabout at Pinellas Place near the entrance to the Village of Sanibel when he suffered a seizure, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle struck the rear of a black 2011 Mercedes E350 four-door driven by a 71-year-old Village of Bradford man.

The Volkswagen swerved onto the roundabout where it struck a tree. The Village of DeLuna man was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Village of Bradford man and his 63-year-old wife escaped injury.

The Villages Public Safety Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch all responded to the scene of the crash.