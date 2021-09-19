76.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 19, 2021
DAR members in Colonial dress celebrate Constitution Week at Brownwood

By Staff Report

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week by taking to the streets of Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

The DAR members clad in Colonial dress walked around the square ringing bells on Friday to announce that the Constitution had been signed as had happened in Philadelphia on the same date in 1787.

DAR members celebrated the U.S. Constitution at Brownwood Paddock Square.

In addition, Lady Lake Mayor Ruth Kussard also presented the DAR chapter with a proclamation designating Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week. 

