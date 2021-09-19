Marian Judith Karlberg, 92, died on September 11, 2021 in Fruitland Park, FL., peacefully surrounded by family.

Marian was born October 4, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Judith and Olaf Tidmansen. She grew up in the Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton sections of Brooklyn and graduated from Fort Hamilton High in 1946. She moved to Quincy, MA where she attended Simmons College graduating in 1950 with a Business degree.

She met her beloved husband Walter Ernest “Buddy” Karlberg on a semi-blind date in the late 1940s and they were wed in March, 1950. They were happily married for 59 years until Buddy’s passing in early 2009.

Marian began work as a legal secretary with a Boston law firm until the birth of their first son. All the time the children were growing up she remained at home working part-time jobs using her business degree. After the children were grown, she returned to the regular workforce outside of the home. Her last full-time job was the Executive Secretary for the President of a local bank in Massachusetts.

In 1989, Buddy and Marian moved from Scituate, MA to Orange Blossom Gardens (now The Villages). After moving to The Villages, she worked with Northside Christian Church until retiring for good in 1998.