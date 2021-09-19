Norman Locey Sr.

Norman Frederick Locey, Sr., 78, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away September 13, 2021.

He was born in Wellsboro, PA, on February 2, 1943. Norman graduated from North Penn High school and proudly served our Country in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years as a coal-strip miner and heavy equipment mechanic for several companies over the years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lady Lake; and his faith, family, and Country were his passion in life. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

He is survived by daughter, Anita Locey Bester of Lady Lake, FL; son, Norman F. Locey, Jr. of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Joseph Locey of Belleview, FL, Jacob McDonald of Fort Campbell, KY and Jeremiah McDonald of Leesburg, FL; siblings, Jane Thomas, Phil Locey, Linda Ritchley, and Scott Locey; and numerous beloved extended family members.

Custom Celebration of Life visitation will be 3:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, with services beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.