Retailer preparing to take over shuttered Stein Mart location

A retailer is preparing to take over the shuttered Stein Mart location at Lady Lake Crossings shopping plaza, a year after it was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will be taking over the Stein Mart store, which had opened for business in October 2015. The Lady Lake Stein Mart was one of 279 stores that closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer which operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska. It is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. The store specializes in guns, ammunition and hunting gear.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is said to be hopeful of opening its doors for the holiday shopping season.