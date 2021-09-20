Sumter County deputies arrest suspect in theft of truck from his employer

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in the theft of a truck from his employer.

The Ford F-150 truck was stolen last month from Central Florida Transport LLC in Coleman. A review of the security surveillance at the business showed 32-year-old John Thomas Stone Jr. of Groveland getting into the truck and driving away, according to an arrest report. The next morning, he did not show up for work.

A co-worker spotted Stone with the stolen truck on Sept. 2 at a Speedway gas station in Leesburg. Stone fled on foot, leaving the truck behind.

Stone was spotted at 4:50 a.m. Sunday walking on County Road 575 in Bushnell. He was arrested on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and booked on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.