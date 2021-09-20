84.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 20, 2021
Turmeric and other anti-inflammatory spices

By Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, as are many other spices such as cinnamon or ginger.  Turmeric roots are available in some produce sections, and ground (dry) turmeric is in virtually every spice section.  It’s a widely used spice, especially in Indian dishes, and we recommend using it that way.  Many other spices have similar anti-inflammatory properties, so if you eat a flavorful plant-based diet you will be getting all of their advantages.  See https://www.drmirkin.com/nutrition/antiinflammatory-and-proinflammatory-foods.html

All of the anti-inflammatory foods help to control the many diseases of inflammation, where your immune system stays too active; see Inflammation Can Help or Harm

However, we think that buying turmeric supplements (capsules or liquid) is a  mistake because you have no idea what you are actually getting.  The supplement industry is totally unregulated and unless you are a chemist, you have no way to tell what is in the package. .

Many of Diana’s recipes include turmeric, such as

Summer Vegetable Curry
Seafood Spanish Rice
Spicy Garden Pea Soup
and even more call for a mild curry powder, of which turmeric will be a major ingredient. Just enter the word “curry” in our search engine and enjoy!

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

