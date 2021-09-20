Turmeric and other anti-inflammatory spices

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, as are many other spices such as cinnamon or ginger. Turmeric roots are available in some produce sections, and ground (dry) turmeric is in virtually every spice section. It’s a widely used spice, especially in Indian dishes, and we recommend using it that way. Many other spices have similar anti-inflammatory properties, so if you eat a flavorful plant-based diet you will be getting all of their advantages. See https://www.drmirkin.com/nutrition/antiinflammatory-and-proinflammatory-foods.html

All of the anti-inflammatory foods help to control the many diseases of inflammation, where your immune system stays too active; see Inflammation Can Help or Harm

However, we think that buying turmeric supplements (capsules or liquid) is a mistake because you have no idea what you are actually getting. The supplement industry is totally unregulated and unless you are a chemist, you have no way to tell what is in the package. .

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com