90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
type here...

Speeding driver with Mexican passport arrested after traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village

By Meta Minton

Maria Garcia Guzman
Maria Garcia Guzman

A speeding driver with a Mexican passport was arrested a after traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village in Lady Lake.

Maria Garcia Guzman, 36, of Wildwood, was driving a white Buick Enclave at 11:04 a.m. Monday on County Road 466 at Chula Vista Avenue when she was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop at the entrance to Spring Arbor Village, she admitted she has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States and handed the officer a Mexican passport.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County.

We should not be praising Biden’s ‘courage’ for leaving Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we should not be praising President Biden’s “courage” for leaving Afghanistan.

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments that Rome had Nero, but we are saddled with Joe Biden in the White House.

Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends there is too much trash along the roadways in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos