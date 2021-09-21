Suspected catalytic converter thief free on bond arrested in theft of ATV

An armed man arrested earlier this month with tools associated with catalytic converter thefts was arrested again Monday after he allegedly stole an all terrain vehicle.

David Wayne Synrex, 38, of Ocklawaha, was booked Monday at the Marion County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. A witness told Marion County sheriff’s deputies he saw Synrex sitting on a red 2004 Can Am Bombardier 650 ATV. The witness also said Synrex “has been stealing ATVs recently,” according to an arrest report.

The ATV was later recovered and deputies found that the ATV’s ignition had been removed.

At the time of the arrest, Synrex was free on $16,000 bond following his arrest Sept. 13 in Lady Lake, when he was taken into custody at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466, he was reaching for a gun. Several tools commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters were in plain sight in his vehicle. Those tools included a battery-powered DeWalt saw, multiple screwdrivers, batteries and latex gloves. He was also driving on a suspended license.