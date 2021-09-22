85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
type here...

Cynthia Caloca

By Staff Report

Cynthia Caloca
Cynthia Caloca

Cynthia Caloca, age 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on September 6, 2021. A custom Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Ocala. Inurnment will follow the services celebrating her life.

Cynthia was born on April 20, 1938 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life in New York, New York. After retiring she and her husband Elvyn moved to Lady Lake, Florida and later settled in Summerfield, Florida.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Elvyn Caloca. She is survived by her daughter Eileen Bello and her husband Mark.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County.

We should not be praising Biden’s ‘courage’ for leaving Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we should not be praising President Biden’s “courage” for leaving Afghanistan.

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments that Rome had Nero, but we are saddled with Joe Biden in the White House.

Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends there is too much trash along the roadways in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos