Cynthia Caloca, age 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on September 6, 2021. A custom Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Ocala. Inurnment will follow the services celebrating her life.

Cynthia was born on April 20, 1938 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life in New York, New York. After retiring she and her husband Elvyn moved to Lady Lake, Florida and later settled in Summerfield, Florida.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Elvyn Caloca. She is survived by her daughter Eileen Bello and her husband Mark.