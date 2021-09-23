79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 23, 2021
type here...

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have an ecological deficit that is an even greater concern than our fiscal one. We’re putting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than nature can absorb, and it’s threatening the very foundation needed for human thriving.
On Sept. 6, 233 health journals throughout the world, including the New England Journal of Medicine, issued a joint statement asserting: “The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C and to restore nature.” The editorial notes that climate hazards like extreme heat disproportionately harm society’s most vulnerable members, including children and the elderly.
Let’s heed the words of the World Resources Institute:
“The decisions Congress makes in the coming days are likely to determine whether the U.S. can rise to meet the climate challenge. We can’t settle for ‘almost’ and leave any tools on the table that can match the magnitude of the climate crisis. We need all measures – everything in the (Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal), everything in the reconciliation package and carbon pricing. We can’t accept anything less than enough.”
In the runup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland, it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Stop train track tragedies in Florida

A volunteer with Florida Operation Lifesaver urges his fellow Floridians to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Misinformation about COVID-19 a one-way ticket to illness or death

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that misinformation about COVID-19 could be a one-way ticket to illness or death.

Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

One of our loyal readers looks back on some memorable moments of the Trump presidency. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos