Driver with drugs arrested near intersection of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard

A driver with drugs was arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

Scott Wayne Gilley, 55, of Ocala, was driving a black Ford Ranger at 10:02 a.m. Thursday westbound on County Road 466 when a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a license that was suspended in March, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of his person turned up a package of Suboxone and eight additional packages of Suboxone were found in his vehicle. The Norwood, Mass. native admitted he did not have a prescription for the drug.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.