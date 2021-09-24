Last season’s Player of the Year takes early lead in defense of title at Fiesta Bowl

Bowlers competed in the third Annual Tom Nemish Memorial event at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.

Eighty-two bowlers started the day with 26 of them being Super Seniors of which only seven made the natural cut of 628 which meant, by rule, six bowlers were invited to continue.

In the four-person final round game, Rich Garner of Hudson fought to get the lead in the fifth, only to hand it back to Dennis Rakauskas of Apopka in the seventh with an unfortunate five-count split. Rakauskas maintained that lead to the end to capture the first title of the 2021-22 season with 233. Garner finished second with 213. Rounding out the top four were Tom Kress of The Villages in his first ever event placing third with 183 and Mike Jara of The Villages making the final round for the first time taking fourth with 181.

For the win, Rakauskas took home the enlarged winner’s share, a paid entry into the October 2021 Senior Shoot Out event, a Champion’s shirt courtesy of Gotta Get Your Name On! shirts and embroidery and is automatically eligible for the season championship in August 2022. In addition, he takes the early lead in defense of his Player of the Year title from last season.

The next event is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 16.