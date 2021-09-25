88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

Creator of Caring Neighbors program to answer questions at CDD 8 meeting

By Meta Minton

The creator of the Caring Neighbors program will give a presentation next month for Villagers living in Community Development District 8.

Anne Bosler
Anne Bosler

Anne Bosler will speak about the program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at FishHawk Recreation Center. Her  talk will last approximately one hour and will be followed by questions from the audience.

Services offered by the group are free of charge and consist of transportation to appointments, therapy, grocery stores, pharmacies or to visit a spouse in the hospital or a nursing home. Volunteers also provide short-term respite care, run errands, do grocery shopping, provide short-term meals, make friendly home visits, take care of dog walking and other requested services. Their efforts have greatly impacted their neighbors’ lives and made it possible for them to remain at home.

The event will be hosted by CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname. He can be reached at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

A Village of Piedmont resident reflects on a recent Letter to the Editor and wonders if its author believes he can change the opinions people have about former President Trump.

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident questions the motive behind a recent Villages-News.com article detailing recent contributions from residents and businesses in The Villages to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political coffers.

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos