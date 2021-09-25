Creator of Caring Neighbors program to answer questions at CDD 8 meeting

The creator of the Caring Neighbors program will give a presentation next month for Villagers living in Community Development District 8.

Anne Bosler will speak about the program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at FishHawk Recreation Center. Her talk will last approximately one hour and will be followed by questions from the audience.

Services offered by the group are free of charge and consist of transportation to appointments, therapy, grocery stores, pharmacies or to visit a spouse in the hospital or a nursing home. Volunteers also provide short-term respite care, run errands, do grocery shopping, provide short-term meals, make friendly home visits, take care of dog walking and other requested services. Their efforts have greatly impacted their neighbors’ lives and made it possible for them to remain at home.

The event will be hosted by CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname. He can be reached at [email protected]