Fruitland Park man arrested for fifth time for driving while license suspended

A Fruitland Park man was arrested for the fifth time for driving on a suspended license.

Debraione DeCarl Fulmore, 29, who lives at 1604 Daybreak Drive, was driving a tan van Thursday afternoon in Clermont when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy ran the van’s license plate number and found that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license and a seize tag order had been issued.

The deputy also discovered that Fulmore has four prior convictions for driving while license suspended and he was wanted on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with felony battery.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.