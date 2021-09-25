88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

Romayne  Decker Kozlowski Robinson

By Staff Report

Romayne Decker Kozlowski Robinson
Romayne Decker Kozlowski Robinson

Romayne  Decker Kozlowski Robinson worked at IBM, Proctor & Gamble, and worked along side her husband, Raymond John Kozlowski Sr. as co-proprietor of Koz’s Grocery Market & Clothing Store in Oxford, NY for many years. When she retired she went back to PA and took care of both her parents till their death.

She is proceeded in death by her sister Ruth, husbands Raymond John Kozlowski Sr. and Llewellyn Robinson, son Larry Lynn Kozlowski, son-in law Terry Cole. She leaves behind her brother Joseph Decker Sr, son Raymond John Kozlowski Jr, daughter Donna Kozlowski Cole; grandsons Caleb & Jarrad Cole; granddaughters Wendy Kozlowski Trimbo, Monika Kozlowski Lewis, Jessie Lynn Kozlowski Paskiewitz;  great grandsons Afton, Rowan, Finnigan & Easton,  Brandon & Seth; great granddaughters Charley & Emmashane; great great grandson Bentley; and great great granddaughters Jaylee, Kailynn and Rylee; daughter in law Karen Kilpatrick Kozlowski Liles; Step daughter Kay Gow; and many nieces and nephews; and an exceptional CNA, Marion, who loved and helped care for her in her last  few  years of life.

Romayne belonged to the South Gibson United Methodist Church, South Gibson, PA early in life and then later when she returned to her homestead to take care of her parents. She also belonged to the United Methodist Church in Oxford, NY while raising her family. She always loved her church and devoted time to play piano for choir practice in her home in PA; as well as helping with many church dinners and bazaars.

Private family inurnment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Kingsley, PA. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

A Village of Piedmont resident reflects on a recent Letter to the Editor and wonders if its author believes he can change the opinions people have about former President Trump.

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident questions the motive behind a recent Villages-News.com article detailing recent contributions from residents and businesses in The Villages to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political coffers.

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos