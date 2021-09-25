Romayne Decker Kozlowski Robinson worked at IBM, Proctor & Gamble, and worked along side her husband, Raymond John Kozlowski Sr. as co-proprietor of Koz’s Grocery Market & Clothing Store in Oxford, NY for many years. When she retired she went back to PA and took care of both her parents till their death.

She is proceeded in death by her sister Ruth, husbands Raymond John Kozlowski Sr. and Llewellyn Robinson, son Larry Lynn Kozlowski, son-in law Terry Cole. She leaves behind her brother Joseph Decker Sr, son Raymond John Kozlowski Jr, daughter Donna Kozlowski Cole; grandsons Caleb & Jarrad Cole; granddaughters Wendy Kozlowski Trimbo, Monika Kozlowski Lewis, Jessie Lynn Kozlowski Paskiewitz; great grandsons Afton, Rowan, Finnigan & Easton, Brandon & Seth; great granddaughters Charley & Emmashane; great great grandson Bentley; and great great granddaughters Jaylee, Kailynn and Rylee; daughter in law Karen Kilpatrick Kozlowski Liles; Step daughter Kay Gow; and many nieces and nephews; and an exceptional CNA, Marion, who loved and helped care for her in her last few years of life.

Romayne belonged to the South Gibson United Methodist Church, South Gibson, PA early in life and then later when she returned to her homestead to take care of her parents. She also belonged to the United Methodist Church in Oxford, NY while raising her family. She always loved her church and devoted time to play piano for choir practice in her home in PA; as well as helping with many church dinners and bazaars.

Private family inurnment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Kingsley, PA.