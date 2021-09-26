Villager wants to move back home after fight with husband of 38 years

A Village of Bonita woman wants to move back home following her arrest after a fight with her husband of 38 years.

Vicki Mannino, 64, was arrested Aug. 8 on a felony charge of battery at about noon Sunday at her home on Eureka Mill Run.

The Greenwich, Conn. native “got angry and swung and hit him while she was holding a large Thermos,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her 69-year-old husband grabbed her arm in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him again.The report noted that the contents of the Thermos had spilled on the floor.

Last month, a judge agreed to loosen the “no contact” order under which Mannino has been free on bond. The judge agreed to allow Mannino to have electronic and telephone contact with her husband, who has indicated he does not want to see his wife prosecuted. Mannino’s attorney has filed an additional motion seeking to allow her client to move back home with her husband. That motion is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

The charge has been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.