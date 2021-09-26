86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 26, 2021
type here...

Villager wants to move back home after fight with husband of 38 years

By Meta Minton

Vicki Lee Mannino
Vicki Lee Mannino

A Village of Bonita woman wants to move back home following her arrest after a fight with her husband of 38 years.

Vicki Mannino, 64, was arrested Aug. 8 on a felony charge of battery at about noon Sunday at her home on Eureka Mill Run.

The Greenwich, Conn. native “got angry and swung and hit him while she was holding a large Thermos,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her 69-year-old husband grabbed her arm in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him again.The report noted that the contents of the Thermos had spilled on the floor.

Last month, a judge agreed to loosen the “no contact” order under which Mannino has been free on bond. The judge agreed to allow Mannino to have electronic and telephone contact with her husband, who has indicated he does not want to see his wife prosecuted. Mannino’s attorney has filed an additional motion seeking to allow her client to move back home with her husband. That motion is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

The charge has been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

DeSantis pandering to anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency

The Florida Democratic Party chairman charges that Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to his “radical pandemic-denialist, anti-vaccine, anti-masking constituency.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos