Motorcyclist collides on U.S. 301 with vehicle driven by Oxford Oaks woman

A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after he collided with a vehicle driven by an Oxford Oaks woman

Angela Maria Guerra-Hoyt, 54, who lives on Stewart Loop in the subdivision on U.S. 301 in Oxford, was at the wheel of a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. 301 when she entered into a left turn lane and began to execute a U-turn, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She failed to yield to a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by 57-year-old Thomas Lee Casher of Ocklawaha, who had been traveling north on U.S. 301.

Casher suffered “significant” injuries and was “incapacitated,” the report said. He was “unable to answer questions pertaining to the incident.” He was transported by a Sumter County EMS ambulance to the hospital in Ocala. He had not been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

Guerra-Hoyt and a passenger, 14-year-old Angelo Hoyt, escaped injury in the collision.