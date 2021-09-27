87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...

Motorcyclist collides on U.S. 301 with vehicle driven by Oxford Oaks woman

By Meta Minton

A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after he collided with a vehicle driven by an Oxford Oaks woman

Angela Maria Guerra-Hoyt, 54, who lives on Stewart Loop in the subdivision on U.S. 301 in Oxford, was at the wheel of a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. 301 when she entered into a left turn lane and began to execute a U-turn, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She failed to yield to a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by 57-year-old Thomas Lee Casher of Ocklawaha, who had been traveling north on U.S. 301.

This diagram included in the accident report shows how the crash occurred on U.S. 301
This diagram included in the accident report shows how the crash occurred on U.S. 301.

Casher suffered “significant” injuries and was “incapacitated,” the report said. He was “unable to answer questions pertaining to the incident.” He was transported by a Sumter County EMS ambulance to the hospital in Ocala. He had not been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

Guerra-Hoyt and a passenger, 14-year-old Angelo Hoyt, escaped injury in the collision.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19 takes toll on male sexual performance

A Village of Poinciana resident points to a report that should inspire men to seek the COVID-19 vaccination.

Non-residents using pools in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is concerned that non-residents are regularly using swimming pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There must be a reckoning

A reader from Jupiter Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, declares there must be a reckoning when it comes to former President Trump.

I won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, who suffered through COVID-19 in December with her husband, explains in a Letter to the Editor why she won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19-positive aliens coming into America

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Democrats to admit their hypocrisy as COVID-19-positive aliens flooding into America.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos