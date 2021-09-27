81 F
The Villages
Monday, September 27, 2021
Villager who had been drinking jailed after allegedly damaging woman’s laptop

By Meta Minton

Stephen John Newman
A 64-year-old Villager who had been drinking was arrested after allegedly damaging a woman’s laptop computer and attacking her.

Stephen John Newman was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery after a 911 call was placed at 8:25 p.m. asking for law enforcement and EMS, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The call was disconnected.

Newman had been drinking and was “angry” because a woman who lives in the home with him had gone out to dinner, the report indicated. The woman showed deputies a bruise which was developing on her arm and was allegedly inflicted by the Pennsylvania native who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds.

The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest report.

Newman was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

