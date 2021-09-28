Apartments near Wildwood’s Millennium Park to have easy access to Brownwood

Construction may begin soon on a $110-million mixed-use development northwest of Powell Road and County Road 44A next to Millennium Park after Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved an agreement with Blount Development Group of Wildwood and Chance Wildwood, a Delaware company.

The project on land once occupied by a Wildwood ranch is expected to include at least 320 one- to three-bedroom, non-age-restricted apartments, 150 senior independent living apartments and 100,000 square feet of medical and office space.

Apartments will include a mix of town homes, duplexes, carriage homes and garden-style units. A resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grills and walking paths are among the amenities.

The project’s location close to the center of Wildwood means tenants will have easy access to the Wildwood Community Center, Millennium Park and Brownwood shopping and restaurants. Children can ride their bikes or walk to and from school.

The agreement calls for creation of a retention pond by the developer. Wildwood will acquire the pond property and maintain it. The city will pay 35 percent of the cost of building the pond minus a $80,501 maintenance fee.

Millennium Park will be used for emergency access to part of the development and walking trails will connect to those planned in the park.

The agreement also spells out construction and utility easements.

“The city is really excited about being able to have a quality development come in,” said development director Melanie Peavy.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the project is “the closest thing to a private-public partnership recently.”

Commissioners also granted a six-month development agreement extension for the Odell Planned Development by the Kolter Group. The agreement was set to expire next month and the developer is renaming the project Twisted Oaks Pointe.

Planned south of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301, the project will include 900 single family homes, 675 apartments and condominiums, 222,000 square feet of commercial space and 40,000 of office and medical facilities.

Commissioners also approved final plats for eight Southern Oaks neighborhoods with 449 homes.