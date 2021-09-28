Gov. DeSantis is not anti-vaccine or anti-mask

To the Editor:

Frank DeSantis just submitted a “War and Peace” novel consisting of hate Republicans rhetoric and what appeared to be incomprehensible gibberish common with the Trump Deranged Syndrome. It is difficult if not impossible to glean any discernible message from that multi-page rant.

Using the Democrat playbook he attempts to blame Gov. DeSantis for COVID by actually lying about the governor’s actions and policy. No Mr. DeSantis, the governor is not “anti vaccine” so that’s a lie. No Mr. DeSantis, the governor is not a COVID denialist, so that’s another lie. No Mr. DeSantis, the governor is not an anti-masker, so that’s a lie. Why is Mr. DeSantis lying about our governor? He fears the governor and knows he’s a solid presidential candidate and he and the Democrats will try to diminish the governor in any way possible, so they will lie incessantly.

He continues to lie about President Trump. There is no evidence despite the Democrats’ cynical efforts to prove that President Trump incited a riot last January. The FBI investigation proved this did not happen. Another DeSantis lie.

Mr. DeSantis’ Trump Derangement Syndrome causes him to go to calling this an insurrection but no clear thinking person believes that to be true. You would have to include the military in this to have an insurrection.

Mr. DeSantis in his rant represents himself as some kind of a COVID scholar! He believes he’s a scientist. Why sitting in his lounger he has apparently more resources than the governor of Florida to rely upon to make scientific opinions and sit in judgement of a governor with tremendous resources.

I have suggested Mr. DeSantis seek help for his raging TDS, but apparently he ignores this heartfelt suggestion.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square