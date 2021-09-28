Lady Lake nurse among distinguished alumni named at Lake-Sumter State College

A Lady Lake nurse is among the distinguished alumni named at Lake-Sumter State College.

Marisa Bjorklund is a critical care registered nurse at UF Health Leesburg Hospital. She has been named as the recipient of the Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award which recognizes an LSSC alumni who has graduated in the past 10 years and distinguished themselves through excellence in their profession, service to the community, and a continued commitment to supporting LSSC.

Distinguished alumni awards are also being presented to two others who have excelled in nursing:

• Dr. Christine Ramos, director of nursing instruction at LSSC, is being honored with the Staff Hall of Fame Award which is presented to a current, former, or retired LSSC staff member who has/had noteworthy accomplishments during their career at LSSC while exercising exemplary service to the advancement of LSSC.

• The Heart of a Volunteer Award recognizes an LSSC alumni who generously volunteers their time, talent, or resources to LSSC’s events, programs, and outreach initiatives. The 2021 recipient is Luis Santiago of Clermont. Santiago is a registered nurse at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

“We’re proud of our more than 27,000 LSSC alumni who are making positive impacts in our local communities, Central Florida, and beyond each day. We look forward to every opportunity to recognize their contributions,” said Laura Byrd, senior VP of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the LSSC Foundation.

Award winners will be recognized at a celebration event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at The Venetian Center in Leesburg.