Goodwill will be hiring for retail positions at Oct. 6 job fair

Goodwill’s Job Connection service will be hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Goodwill store, 11954 County Road 105, Oxford.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. is hiring for several positions including assistant store manager, retail store lead, sales associates and donations processing associates.

Hiring managers will conduct interviews and make job offers on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and to complete an application in advance. A list of available positions and an application are available at https://goodwill-suncoast.org/careers.

Goodwill offers a comprehensive benefits package including tuition assistance and a variety of programs to help team members advance their careers. Goodwill team members also enjoy the satisfaction of working for an organization that’s changing people’s lives for the better.

Staff from Goodwill Job Connection centers will be available to offer interview tips and give information about a whole range of free services available at the centers.