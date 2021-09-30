88 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...

Mexican native who ran stop sign jailed for driving without license

By Meta Minton

Pablo Toala Perez
Pablo Toala Perez

A Mexican native who ran a stop sign in Wildwood was arrested for driving without a license.

Pablo Toala Perez, 24, of Orlando, was driving a white pickup truck Wednesday night when he failed to stop for a stop sign before he pulled out of the Circle K at State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Perez admitted he did not have a driver’s license. A check with dispatch confirmed he was never issued a driver’s license in Florida or any other state.

Perez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond. His pickup truck was towed from the scene.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Embarrassed to bring family down due to trash along roadway

A Village of Monarch Grove couple say that they are embarrassed to bring family down to visit due to trash along the roadway.

The flowers that are removed deserve a second life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident suggests that the flowers that are replaced four times per year in The Villages deserve a second life and should not be discarded.

The marque needs to be changed at Hacienda Hills ‘Country Club’

A Village of Hacienda West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to change the marque at Hacienda Hills.

Villager says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if they stay out of the squares

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’ll stay out of Wildwood if those residents will stay out of the squares in The Villages.

Unreasonable speed bumps

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges fellow Villagers to speak out on speed bumps, like the one recently installed at the tunnel near Freedom Pointe.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos