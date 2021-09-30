Mexican native who ran stop sign jailed for driving without license

A Mexican native who ran a stop sign in Wildwood was arrested for driving without a license.

Pablo Toala Perez, 24, of Orlando, was driving a white pickup truck Wednesday night when he failed to stop for a stop sign before he pulled out of the Circle K at State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Perez admitted he did not have a driver’s license. A check with dispatch confirmed he was never issued a driver’s license in Florida or any other state.

Perez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond. His pickup truck was towed from the scene.