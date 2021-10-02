80.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Hearing set later this month on The Villages’ motion to throw out little white cross case

By Meta Minton

A hearing is set for later this month on The Villages’ motion to throw out the case against a little white cross on display at a home in The Villages.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove have vehemently refused to remove the little white cross which is considered a lawn ornament and therefore a violation of deed compliance rules. The Andersons are facing thousands of dollars in fines because of their stance. The case could have ramifications for the thousands of homeowners in The Villages with little white crosses on display. Those crosses remain in place because there have been no complaints. The Andersons were the target of an anonymous complaint.

The motion on behalf of Community Development District 8, where the Andersons reside, is set for Oct. 27 and will be heard by Judge William Hallman III in Sumter County Court.

The Wisconsin couple and their attorney are basing their case on Florida’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Wayne Anderson has vowed that if they lose at this level, they will immediately appeal to the state’s conservative supreme court.

CDD 8 continues to rack up legal expenses in the ongoing litigation with the Andersons.

CDD 8 leads The Villages in the number of deed compliance complaints. CDD 8 – which includes the villages of Pennecamp, Tamarind Grove, Buttonwood and others – had 595 complaints lodged with Community Standards between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

