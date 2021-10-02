87.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

Lee Greenwood shouldn’t have been surprised

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Lee Greenwood may have been shocked when he was replaced on the National Council for the Arts, but he should not have been. Members of the council are appointed to six-year terms. They continue to serve until they are replaced. Greenwood was appointed to the Council in 2008. His term expired in 2014 but, in keeping with normal practice, he continued to serve until replaced. Normally that would happen in due course, but President Obama did not appoint someone to replace him. Neither did President Trump (who apparently never appointed anyone to that Council–see https://www.arts.gov/about/leadership-staff/national-council-arts). President Biden has nominated seven individuals to replace those on the council whose terms have expired. There is nothing unusual about this — it’s just normal practice.
By the way, I am a fan of Lee Greenwood. I remember his July 4 concert at the Sharon a few years ago. It was a stirring performance, concluding with a splendid rendition of “God Bless the USA.”

Bob Martin
Acting Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, 2001
Freedom Pointe

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lee Greenwood shouldn’t have been surprised

A resident of Freedom Pointe, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that singer Lee Greenwood should not have been shocked when he was replaced on the National Council for the Arts.

Labeling is new form of bullying

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lake Deaton RV Park resident contends that the school yard bully has been replaced.

Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident is proud to write that the Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors.

Villagers will continue to pay for Developer’s roads thanks to Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that long-term Villagers will continue to pay for the Developer’s roads in the new sections of The Villages thanks to Rep. Brett Hage.

Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election

A Village of Poinciana resident writes that Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos