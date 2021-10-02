82.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 2, 2021
More than 700 pedestrians killed last year in accidents in Florida

By Villages-News Editorial

In recognition of National Pedestrian Safety Month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, and public safety partners across the state are joining forces this October to remind drivers and pedestrians that staying safe on Florida’s roadways is a shared responsibility. FLHSMV and partners will be sharing tips and educational information throughout the month to help keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

“Last year, we lost more than 700 Floridians – our friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers – in senseless and preventable pedestrian-involved crashes,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Pedestrian safety is not a one-way street – it’s the responsibility of all road users, and it’s crucial that motorists and pedestrians alike stay alert and look out for one another’s safety.”

In 2020, there were 8,107 crashes involving a pedestrian in Florida, resulting in 712 fatalities – 21 pedestrian of all traffic fatalities.

“On Florida’s busy roadways, pedestrians are urged to always remain alert and vigilant to their surroundings,” said Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Acting Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “By staying alert to traffic and minimizing distractions, such as your cell phone, pedestrians can ensure they arrive safely to their destination.”

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

