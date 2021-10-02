80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

Villagers worried about losing pastureland to apartments in their backyard

By Meta Minton

Villagers are worried a Wildwood magistrate will approve apartments in their backyard.

The Munz farm parcel of about 20 acres is located behind the Village of Tamarind Grove and the Village of Buttonwood. The property is located on the east side of County Road 462, .63 miles north of County Road 466A and owned by Veronica Munz. She is represented by EDA Consultants Inc. and is seeking to rezone the property to allow for multi-family units, including apartments and condominiums.

A hearing is set before a special magistrate at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Wildwood City Hall.

This map shows the location of the Munz property which backs up to the Village of Tamarind Grove and Village of Buttonwood
This map shows the location of the Munz property which backs up to the Village of Tamarind Grove and Village of Buttonwood.

Villagers are unhappy about the prospect of losing the peaceful pastureland to apartments.

“We live in a beautiful community which is adjacent to a nice agriculture land,” said Wayne Gaurino, who lives at 2405 Bachman Path in the Village of Tamarind Grove, property adjoining the Munz property.

He is calling for a “compromise” that would see housing more like that in The Villages.

His wife, Theresa Racioppo, said the multi-family housing located directly behind The Villages would greatly reduce the senior population’s level of security.

“Seniors are often viewed as potential ‘victims’ to burglary and robbery crimes,” she said. “It will be very easy to enter the backyards on foot without being noticed.”

Their Bachman Path neighbor, Barbara Burgio, has other concerns.

“Among these undesirable changes are increased light pollution, noise and potential ‘fishbowl’ effects resulting from nearby taller buildings,” Burgio said.

Other residents have voiced concerns about decreased property values and the loss of majestic oak trees.

Jane Petrigno, also of Bachman Path, said her sales representative from The Villages never broached this topic when she bought her home.

“I was not told this was a possibility when buying the property,” she said.

Headlines

Hearing set later this month on The Villages’ motion to throw out little white cross case

News
A hearing is set for later this month on The Villages’ motion to throw out the case against a little white cross on display at a home in The Villages.
Read more

Villagers worried about losing pastureland to apartments in their backyard

News
Villagers are worried a Wildwood magistrate will approve apartments in their backyard.
Read more

Daily fines adding up at abandoned home in foreclosure in The Villages

News
Daily fines are adding up at an abandoned home in foreclosure in The Villages.
Read more

Resident of The Villages loses license after golf cart DUI arrest

Crime
A resident of The Villages will lose his driver’s license for six months after a golf cart drunk driving arrest.
Read more

Judge denies bond for 29-year-old resident of The Villages

News
A judge has denied bond for a 29-year-old resident of The Villages with a lengthy criminal history.
Read more

More Headlines

Local Colonial Dames Chapter receives Colonial Heritage Month Proclamation

News
The local Colonial Dames Chapter has received the Colonial Heritage Month Proclamation from Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf.
Read more

Weirsdale habitual traffic offender jailed after caught speeding

Crime
A Weirsdale man classified as a habitual traffic offender was jailed after he was caught speeding.
Read more

Chula Vista adult pool will be closed beginning Monday

News
The Chula Vista Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for extended maintenance Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.
Read more

El Santiago Recreation Center family pool closed through Oct. 11

News
The El Santiago Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance through Monday, Oct. 11.
Read more

Bridgeport Recreation Center and family pool to be closed

News
The Bridgeport Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth