Villagers worried about losing pastureland to apartments in their backyard

Villagers are worried a Wildwood magistrate will approve apartments in their backyard.

The Munz farm parcel of about 20 acres is located behind the Village of Tamarind Grove and the Village of Buttonwood. The property is located on the east side of County Road 462, .63 miles north of County Road 466A and owned by Veronica Munz. She is represented by EDA Consultants Inc. and is seeking to rezone the property to allow for multi-family units, including apartments and condominiums.

A hearing is set before a special magistrate at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Wildwood City Hall.

Villagers are unhappy about the prospect of losing the peaceful pastureland to apartments.

“We live in a beautiful community which is adjacent to a nice agriculture land,” said Wayne Gaurino, who lives at 2405 Bachman Path in the Village of Tamarind Grove, property adjoining the Munz property.

He is calling for a “compromise” that would see housing more like that in The Villages.

His wife, Theresa Racioppo, said the multi-family housing located directly behind The Villages would greatly reduce the senior population’s level of security.

“Seniors are often viewed as potential ‘victims’ to burglary and robbery crimes,” she said. “It will be very easy to enter the backyards on foot without being noticed.”

Their Bachman Path neighbor, Barbara Burgio, has other concerns.

“Among these undesirable changes are increased light pollution, noise and potential ‘fishbowl’ effects resulting from nearby taller buildings,” Burgio said.

Other residents have voiced concerns about decreased property values and the loss of majestic oak trees.

Jane Petrigno, also of Bachman Path, said her sales representative from The Villages never broached this topic when she bought her home.

“I was not told this was a possibility when buying the property,” she said.