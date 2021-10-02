87.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

Weirsdale habitual traffic offender jailed after caught speeding

By Meta Minton

Robert Joseph Gibson
Robert Joseph Gibson

A Weirsdale man classified as a habitual traffic offender was jailed after he was caught speeding.

Robert Joseph Gibson, 42, who lives at 4133 Marion County Road, was driving a pickup truck shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Howey-in-the-Hills Police Department.

A check revealed that the Fort Myers native has had numerous suspensions of his license and he has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

He was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lee Greenwood shouldn’t have been surprised

A resident of Freedom Pointe, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that singer Lee Greenwood should not have been shocked when he was replaced on the National Council for the Arts.

Labeling is new form of bullying

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lake Deaton RV Park resident contends that the school yard bully has been replaced.

Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident is proud to write that the Village of Alhambra rocks with good neighbors.

Villagers will continue to pay for Developer’s roads thanks to Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that long-term Villagers will continue to pay for the Developer’s roads in the new sections of The Villages thanks to Rep. Brett Hage.

Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election

A Village of Poinciana resident writes that Facebook and YouTube were pushing out misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos