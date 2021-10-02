Weirsdale habitual traffic offender jailed after caught speeding

A Weirsdale man classified as a habitual traffic offender was jailed after he was caught speeding.

Robert Joseph Gibson, 42, who lives at 4133 Marion County Road, was driving a pickup truck shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Howey-in-the-Hills Police Department.

A check revealed that the Fort Myers native has had numerous suspensions of his license and he has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

He was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.