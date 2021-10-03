Blessing of the Animals set Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church

The Blessing of the Animals is set for Saturday morning at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.

Pet registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The blessing will begin at 10 a.m.

There will be opportunities for photos with your pets. Vendors will also be on site.

On the day of the event, volunteers will be accepting donations of dog and cat food to be distributed by the Hope Lake Weir Campus Food Pantry. Cash donations will benefit YOUR Humane Society SPCA.

This year, Hope Lutheran will also be accepting cookie donations. Cookie donations will be accepted starting Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 8. They can be dropped off at the front desk at Hope Central Campus during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cookies must be in Ziploc bags.