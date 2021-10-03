78.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Villager who worked with missile launches at Cape Canaveral to speak to SAR

By Staff Report

Steve Accurso
A Villager who worked with missile launches at Cape Canaveral will speak to the Sons of the American Revolution in The Villages.

Steve Accurso, who now lives in the Village of Belvedere, grew up in northwest Iowa. While in school he became fascinated with rockets, satellites and Sputnik. He graduated from the high school in Rolfe, Iowa and then graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in engineering. Following graduation, he started his 21-year Air Force career in 1967 at Florida’s Patrick Air Force Base  where he worked with missile launches at Cape Canaveral. One of his first assignments was to work on Launch Complex 13, and he was able to watch many of the early manned space launches. He then spent several years in California designing and testing satellites.

He will be speaking at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 to The Villages Chapter of SAR meeting in the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

 

