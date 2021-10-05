Special magistrate approves two-story rentals over objections from Villagers

Special Magistrate Lindsey C.T. Holt Tuesday recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for a proposed Wildwood single-family rental subdivision adjacent to The Villages even though about a dozen Village of Tamarind Grove residents came to voice objections.

The Munz subdivision would be east of Powell Road across from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Final approval is required by the city commission, which could consider it later this month.

The subdivision would include 69 two-story, single-family homes that would rent for $2,000 a month and up on one-year leases.

Representing the developer, Jason Robertson of Urban Habitat of Gainesville, said the project plans were changed in an effort to work with residents.

He said the density was reduced from more than 150 homes, buffers were increased from 15 feet to 25 feet and street lights will be designed so light does not stray into neighboring yards. Some oak trees will be preserved. Access to the neighborhood will be off 81st Street.

Robertson said tenants will be upscale – possibly managers and executives. Homes will not be short-term rentals.

“We tried to address the concerns of the neighborhood,” he said.

But residents, most who live on Bachman Path, said they still were not comfortable with the project.

“My main concern is that they are going to be rental and two-story,” said Barbara Burgio of the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Jim Addington said rental housing does not promote the same quality as owner-occupied homes.

“I’m grateful that it’s not going to be three-story,” he said.

Bruce Williams said residents like that the land currently is zoned agricultural.

“We love our pasture land and do have concerns about changing from agricultural to medium density,” he said.

Erin Munz said the project grew out of concern for her mother, who has difficulty making the 27 steps from her home to her car.

Growing up on the property, Munz said she also regretted the loss of pasture land when The Villages built homes.

“Sumter County is changing for the good,” she said. “It’s not the rural county we were.”

In making her favorable recommendation, Holt said she appreciated that the developer was cognizant of the community.

City development director Melanie Peavy said Wildwood needs rental housing because most workers cannot afford to live in Sumter County.

“The city of Wildwood has a deficiency in affordable housing,” she said. “We need apartments. We need rental.”