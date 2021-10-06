Door Dash delivery driver arrested after allegedly harassing female restaurant employees

A Door Dash delivery driver was arrested after allegedly harassing female employees at a local restaurant.

The manager of First Watch at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A reported Tuesday morning that 33-year-old Nicholas Julian Fitzgerald of Wildwood had been acting inappropriately at the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The manager said Fitzgerald should be removed from the eatery.

When an officer arrived at First Watch, the manager pointed out Fitzgerald who was standing by the front door wearing a Door Dash Delivery face mask. The officer informed Fitzgerald that he was no longer welcome in the restaurant and needed to leave.

Fitzgerald would not acknowledge the police officer or make eye contact with him. The officer put his hand on Fitzgerald’s elbow in an attempt to guide him out of the restaurant.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, don’t touch me,” Fitzgerald told the officer.

Fitzgerald proceeded to ignore the officer, who again attempted to guide Fitzgerald out of the restaurant.

Fitzgerald “immediately became physically violent” and used his hands to strike the officer.

The officer drew his taser and ordered Fitzgerald out onto the patio area of the restaurant. He continued to be “verbally aggressive” toward the officer, jumped into his car and fled to the nearby Publix grocery store where he was apprehended.

The Virginia native was arrested on a felony charge of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He was booked on $2,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.