The Villages
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Homeowner given 45 days to fix deteriorating roof on Historic Side of The Villages

By Meta Minton

A homeowner has been given 45 days to fix a deteriorating roof on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The home at 1740 Magnolia Ave. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A homeowner was given 45 days to fix the roof at this home at 1740 Magnolia Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A complaint about the roof, which is obviously torn and in disrepair, was received Aug. 17 and the violation was verified the following day by Community Standards.

Rodney Call paid $129,000 in 2018 for the two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home that dates back to 1986.

Community Standards has attempted to contact Call by phone email “with no response.” The utilities are past due. Call receives the property tax bill at a home in Fort Myers.

The board voted to give Call 45 days to bring the property back into compliance by fixing the roof. If he fails to do so, he will face an immediate $150 fine followed by daily fines of $50 until the property is brought back into compliance.

