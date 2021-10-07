83-year-old Villager identified as at-fault driver in crash near La Zamora Gate

An 83-year-old Villager has been identified as the at-fault driver in a crash Tuesday afternoon near the La Zamora Gate in The Villages.

Martin Michael Bier of the Village of Duval was airlifted from the scene of the crash which occurred at 2:30 p.m. as he was making a left turn from County Road 466 onto Chula Vista Avenue at the entrance to the Village of La Zamora, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Bier was driving a maroon 2018 Buick sport utility vehicle when he turned into the path of a white 2005 four-door Buick driven by 18-year-old Jshon Clinton Thomas who lives at 8917 NE 105th Place just off nearby Cherry Lake Road. He had been westbound on County Road 466 when Bier’s SUV turned in front of his vehicle. The four-door Buick struck the SUV, knocking it onto its side.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to the scene and removed Bier from the overturned SUV. He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Two passengers in the four-door Buick were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Thomas declined treatment at the scene.

Bier was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. Thomas was cited for driving while license suspended.

The crash inflicted $6,000 damage to plants and decorative wall owned by The Villages District Government.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash caused a significant backup of traffic on County Road 466.