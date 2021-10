Operation Medicine Cabinet will return later this month to Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.

Operation Medicine Cabinet, in which unused and unwanted medicine will be collected, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the grocery store in The Villages.

The collection, conducted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, has been held in years past at Winn-Dixie.

Needles and liquids cannot be accepted.