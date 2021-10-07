Retired Lake County Judge to preside over deed compliance issues in CDD 12

A retired Lake County Judge will preside over deed compliance issues in Community Development District 12 in The Villages

Retired Judge Terry Neal will serve as a special magistrate in Community Development District 12, which includes the Village of Fenney, De Luna, Marsh Bend and Linden.

Neal is a native of Sumter County and a graduate of South Sumter High School. She served as a county court judge from 2006 to this past December in Lake County. She now resides in the Village of Fenney.

If a deed compliance problem advances to a public hearing, the matter will be heard by Neal serving in the special magistrate capacity.

This is a change of course, with all other CDDs using their boards of supervisors to serve essentially as judge and jury in deed compliance public hearings.

“I am delighted to be able to do this. I am hoping for positive outcomes,” Neal said.