90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...

Retired Lake County Judge to preside over deed compliance issues in CDD 12

By Meta Minton

Terry Neal
Terry Neal

A retired Lake County Judge will preside over deed compliance issues in Community Development District 12 in The Villages

Retired Judge Terry Neal will serve as a special magistrate in Community Development District 12, which includes the Village of Fenney, De Luna, Marsh Bend and Linden.

Neal is a native of Sumter County and a graduate of South Sumter High School. She served as a county court judge from 2006 to this past December in Lake County. She now resides in the Village of Fenney.

If a deed compliance problem advances to a public hearing, the matter will be heard by Neal serving in the special magistrate capacity.

This is a change of course, with all other CDDs using their boards of supervisors to serve essentially as judge and jury in deed compliance public hearings.

“I am delighted to be able to do this. I am hoping for positive outcomes,” Neal said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with golf tourney

In a Letter to the Editor, the Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with its successful golf tourney.

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos