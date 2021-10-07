89.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with golf tourney

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 Board of Directors and members want to thank everyone that made our golf tournament on Oct. 4 a huge success. To every player that participated, we thank you. To every Vietnam member who volunteered who gave up hours to make that day special, we thank you. To every cook, server and employee of Bonifay Country Club, we thank you. To the members of the golf committee who spent many, many hours organizing this tournament, we especially thank you. To Fred Karimipour, the owner of FMK Restaurant Group, we thank you for all of your support to veterans to make this day, a very special day. Words can not express your dedication to all veterans in and around The Villages.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036

 

